Understanding Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) closed at $82.72 down -9.89% from its previous closing price of $91.80. On the day, 903118 shares were traded. MLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mueller Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Christopher Gregory L. sold 6,449 shares for $78.06 per share. The transaction valued at 503,409 led to the insider holds 72,260 shares of the business.

Christopher Gregory L. sold 787 shares of MLI for $59,127 on May 25. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $75.13 per share. On May 24, another insider, Christopher Gregory L., who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 23,991 shares for $76.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,824,516 and left with 70,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.71B and an Enterprise Value of 3.96B. As of this moment, Mueller’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLI has reached a high of $91.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLI has traded an average of 427.94K shares per day and 447.57k over the past ten days. A total of 55.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.41M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MLI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 5.98M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.38% and a Short% of Float of 14.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MLI is 1.20, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for MLI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.7 and $7.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.7. EPS for the following year is $6.95, with 1 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Mueller Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $742M, a decrease of -21.50% less than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $742M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $742M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98B, down -14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.