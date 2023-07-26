Update from Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) closed at $68.48 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $68.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066721 shares were traded. CDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 302.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on July 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $71 from $69 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Holdridge Stephen H. sold 1,000 shares for $72.50 per share. The transaction valued at 72,500 led to the insider holds 64,756 shares of the business.

Holdridge Stephen H. sold 1,000 shares of CDAY for $70,000 on Jul 17. The President Customer&Revenue Ops now owns 65,756 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Holdridge Stephen H., who serves as the President Customer&Revenue Ops of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $68.50 each. As a result, the insider received 68,500 and left with 66,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.62B and an Enterprise Value of 11.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 102.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDAY has reached a high of $79.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDAY has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 154.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDAY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.76M with a Short Ratio of 10.76M, compared to 11.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.94% and a Short% of Float of 11.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $358.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $360M to a low estimate of $356.8M. As of the current estimate, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $301.2M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.26M, an increase of 17.30% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $367.6M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.