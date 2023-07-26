Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed the day trading at $2.32 down -4.53% from the previous closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293105 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEV now has a Market Capitalization of 515.82M and an Enterprise Value of 677.47M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 331.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0656, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3140.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEV traded about 782.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEV traded about 1.3M shares per day. A total of 220.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.40M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.84M, compared to 9.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

Earnings Estimates

