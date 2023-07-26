Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) was $0.76 for the day, down -2.75% from the previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0216 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853536 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VXRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VXRT now has a Market Capitalization of 115.97M and an Enterprise Value of 67.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 159.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 96.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9706, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0503.

Shares Statistics:

VXRT traded an average of 2.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.37M with a Short Ratio of 17.37M, compared to 20.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.46% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107k, up 1,414.00% from the average estimate.