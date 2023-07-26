Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.99

As of close of business last night, Vertex Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.99, down -24.12% from its previous closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.5850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11722559 shares were traded. VTNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTNR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Rhame James Gary bought 4,000 shares for $6.33 per share. The transaction valued at 25,310 led to the insider holds 14,648 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,666 shares of VTNR for $533,328 on Apr 19. The CEO and President now owns 5,450,608 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Cowart Benjamin P, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 66,667 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider received 552,669 and left with 5,517,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTNR now has a Market Capitalization of 464.78M and an Enterprise Value of 679.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $14.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2669, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3948.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTNR traded 2.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.68M with a Short Ratio of 15.68M, compared to 19.31M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.82% and a Short% of Float of 20.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $690.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $757.1M to a low estimate of $615.2M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $991.84M, an estimated decrease of -30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $809.22M, a decrease of -11.40% over than the figure of -$30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $848.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $763M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.