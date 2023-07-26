Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.59 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) closed at $0.59 down -7.78% from its previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0498 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664956 shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5851.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Village Farms International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A bought 54,212 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 60,240 led to the insider holds 9,313,741 shares of the business.

Henry John Patrick bought 45,000 shares of VFF for $46,800 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 68,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Ruffini Stephen C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 153,400 and left with 639,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFF now has a Market Capitalization of 65.04M and an Enterprise Value of 100.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6515, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1926.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VFF has traded an average of 473.61K shares per day and 514.78k over the past ten days. A total of 104.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.30M. Insiders hold about 16.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $73.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82.4M to a low estimate of $69.23M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.9M, an estimated decrease of -11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.98M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.68M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $261.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $281.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.57M, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.89M and the low estimate is $261.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.