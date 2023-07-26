Vroom Inc. (VRM) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $2.25

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) closed the day trading at $2.25 up 5.14% from the previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7264840 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when MYLOD ROBERT J JR bought 500,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 379,000 led to the insider holds 970,138 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 6,131 shares of VRM for $4,731 on May 22. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 371,802 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Zakowicz Agnieszka, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 360 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 289 and left with 202,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRM now has a Market Capitalization of 312.37M and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0873.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRM traded about 5.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRM traded about 14.59M shares per day. A total of 138.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.55M with a Short Ratio of 17.55M, compared to 21.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.64% and a Short% of Float of 12.84%.

Earnings Estimates

