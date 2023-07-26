Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs WEAV

In the latest session, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) closed at $10.70 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $10.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732816 shares were traded. WEAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Weave Communications Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 26, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 1,500 shares for $11.10 per share. The transaction valued at 16,650 led to the insider holds 7,431,355 shares of the business.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 1,200 shares of WEAV for $13,212 on Jul 21. The 10% Owner now owns 7,432,855 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,541 shares for $11.13 each. As a result, the insider received 95,061 and left with 7,434,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEAV now has a Market Capitalization of 713.92M and an Enterprise Value of 673.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $11.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WEAV has traded an average of 754.47K shares per day and 403.49k over the past ten days. A total of 65.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 727.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 522.63k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

