What shareholders can do to beat the market with Dropbox Inc. (DBX) stock

After finishing at $26.80 in the prior trading day, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at $26.75, down -0.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3120340 shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Regan Timothy sold 3,231 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 90,468 led to the insider holds 621,329 shares of the business.

Volkmer Bart sold 10,000 shares of DBX for $275,486 on Jul 11. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 331,307 shares after completing the transaction at $27.55 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Houston Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 162,500 shares for $26.51 each. As a result, the insider received 4,308,639 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.35B and an Enterprise Value of 10.38B. As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $28.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 347.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.44M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 22.35M with a Short Ratio of 22.35M, compared to 15.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.39% and a Short% of Float of 9.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $613.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $615.84M to a low estimate of $612.51M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $572.7M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $624.66M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $626.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $622M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.