Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at $69.33 in the last session, down -0.26% from day before closing price of $69.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2331930 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 5,000 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 375,000 led to the insider holds 882 shares of the business.

Steckelberg Kelly sold 10,960 shares of ZM for $776,816 on Jul 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $70.88 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Crehan Shane, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,863 shares for $64.74 each. As a result, the insider received 185,351 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.63B and an Enterprise Value of 15.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 94.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $119.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZM traded on average about 4.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 295.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.87M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.09M with a Short Ratio of 19.09M, compared to 16.59M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Earnings Estimates

