10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) closed at $60.74 in the last session, down -0.20% from day before closing price of $60.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717149 shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TXG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Saxonov Serge sold 40,000 shares for $60.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,401,088 led to the insider holds 869,850 shares of the business.

Hindson Benjamin J. sold 13,940 shares of TXG for $836,834 on Jul 19. The insider now owns 284,236 shares after completing the transaction at $60.03 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Saxonov Serge, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $58.05 each. As a result, the insider received 116,090 and left with 889,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXG now has a Market Capitalization of 7.06B and an Enterprise Value of 6.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -49.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $61.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TXG traded on average about 938.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 822.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.97M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 5.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $139.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $143.01M to a low estimate of $136.4M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.61M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.76M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $610M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $594M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $601.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $720.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.91M and the low estimate is $702.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.