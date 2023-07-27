21 analysts offer recommendations for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) stock

The price of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) closed at $87.44 in the last session, up 2.91% from day before closing price of $84.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552673 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 200.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.96B and an Enterprise Value of 4.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $101.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WIX traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 899.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.01M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 4.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $3, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.28 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $382.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $380M. As of the current estimate, Wix.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $345.22M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $384.67M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $390.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.