Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) closed at $141.57 in the last session, down -12.38% from day before closing price of $161.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$20.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054664 shares were traded. AMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $192 from $149 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Jeffery Reuben III bought 3,650 shares for $137.21 per share. The transaction valued at 500,816 led to the insider holds 31,726 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.11B and an Enterprise Value of 6.42B. As of this moment, Affiliated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMG has reached a high of $180.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMG traded on average about 222.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 303.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.56M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 551.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 733.17k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMG is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 0.10% for AMG, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.3 and a low estimate of $4.17, while EPS last year was $4.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.42, with high estimates of $4.5 and low estimates of $4.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.95 and $18.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.29. EPS for the following year is $22.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $24.5 and $21.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $540.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $551.26M to a low estimate of $528.48M. As of the current estimate, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $604.1M, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.43M, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $573.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $535.84M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.