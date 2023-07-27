Alkermes plc (ALKS) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Alkermes plc’s stock clocked out at $30.05, down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $30.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2720685 shares were traded. ALKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $30 from $26 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when LAURENCIN CATO T sold 2,638 shares for $31.85 per share. The transaction valued at 84,020 led to the insider holds 7,479 shares of the business.

LAURENCIN CATO T sold 2,800 shares of ALKS for $88,200 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 7,479 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On May 30, another insider, Nichols Christian Todd, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 27,134 shares for $28.93 each. As a result, the insider received 784,862 and left with 40,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALKS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.00B and an Enterprise Value of 4.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -57.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALKS has reached a high of $33.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALKS traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.39M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 7.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $585.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $600.4M to a low estimate of $571.1M. As of the current estimate, Alkermes plc’s year-ago sales were $276.22M, an estimated increase of 111.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.75M, an increase of 37.30% less than the figure of $111.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.