Allegion plc (ALLE) Records -7.69% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) was $117.30 for the day, down -7.69% from the previous closing price of $127.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2476199 shares were traded. ALLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Braun Jeffrey N sold 2,278 shares for $110.34 per share. The transaction valued at 251,347 led to the insider holds 11,336 shares of the business.

Braun Jeffrey N sold 1,354 shares of ALLE for $153,771 on Nov 22. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 11,634 shares after completing the transaction at $113.57 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Stone John H, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $104.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,305,612 and bolstered with 64,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLE now has a Market Capitalization of 10.30B and an Enterprise Value of 12.03B. As of this moment, Allegion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALLE is 1.13, which has changed by 1,245.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALLE has reached a high of $128.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.94.

Shares Statistics:

ALLE traded an average of 772.29K shares per day over the past three months and 933.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 2.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.68, ALLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.75 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.68. EPS for the following year is $7.11, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.45 and $6.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $960M to a low estimate of $917.35M. As of the current estimate, Allegion plc’s year-ago sales were $773.1M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $937.33M, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $952M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $918.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.