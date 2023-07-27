Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) closed at $29.22 in the last session, up 1.14% from day before closing price of $28.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3337943 shares were traded. ALLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Odeon on June 12, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when MAGNER MARJORIE bought 2,000 shares for $27.43 per share. The transaction valued at 54,868 led to the insider holds 55,603 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.81B. As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLY traded on average about 4.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 302.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.02M with a Short Ratio of 11.05M, compared to 11.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALLY is 1.20, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 24.00% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.38 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, Ally Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.16B, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B, a decrease of -5.20% less than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.38B and the low estimate is $8.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.