Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was $128.15 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $129.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53595092 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMZN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on July 19, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $155 from $140 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares for $129.06 per share. The transaction valued at 64,529 led to the insider holds 149,280 shares of the business.

Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares of AMZN for $64,738 on Jul 24. The CEO Amazon Web Services now owns 149,780 shares after completing the transaction at $129.48 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Selipsky Adam, who serves as the CEO Amazon Web Services of the company, sold 500 shares for $129.74 each. As a result, the insider received 64,868 and left with 150,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMZN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31T and an Enterprise Value of 1.39T. As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 311.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $146.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.19.

Shares Statistics:

AMZN traded an average of 62.82M shares per day over the past three months and 60.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.26B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 76.66M with a Short Ratio of 78.54M, compared to 74.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 36 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 48 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 37 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.5B to a low estimate of $114.8B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.23B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 36 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.86B, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.64B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.98B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $565.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $587.06B and the low estimate is $525.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.