AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Stocks Reach New Highs at $105.41 During Trading Session

After finishing at $107.54 in the prior trading day, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) closed at $105.41, down -1.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 971862 shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 147.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Jones Daphne E sold 1,000 shares for $109.57 per share. The transaction valued at 109,570 led to the insider holds 7,799 shares of the business.

FOLETTA MARK G sold 1,458 shares of AMN for $129,441 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 8,073 shares after completing the transaction at $88.78 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, FOLETTA MARK G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,042 shares for $84.35 each. As a result, the insider received 509,638 and left with 8,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.18B and an Enterprise Value of 5.15B. As of this moment, AMN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $129.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 696.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 679.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.65% stake in the company. Shares short for AMN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 7.53M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.47% and a Short% of Float of 24.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $3.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.56 and $8.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.38. EPS for the following year is $8.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.68 and $7.05.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $987.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $993M to a low estimate of $982.4M. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated decrease of -30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $921.63M, a decrease of -16.20% over than the figure of -$30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $943M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $902.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.