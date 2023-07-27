Analysts predict EPS of $0.1 for Catalent Inc. (CTLT)’s current quarter

After finishing at $48.20 in the prior trading day, Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed at $48.90, up 1.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1649147 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.67.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Boerman Manja sold 1,446 shares for $49.86 per share. The transaction valued at 72,098 led to the insider holds 14,414 shares of the business.

Gargiulo Mario sold 678 shares of CTLT for $33,805 on May 01. The SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe now owns 5,676 shares after completing the transaction at $49.86 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Hopson Ricky, who serves as the Pres. Clinical Dev Supply Div of the company, sold 643 shares for $49.36 each. As a result, the insider received 31,738 and left with 16,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTLT now has a Market Capitalization of 8.82B and an Enterprise Value of 13.42B. As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 421.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 100.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.57M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.31M with a Short Ratio of 10.95M, compared to 8.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $944.83M, a decrease of -7.60% over than the figure of -$19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.37B and the low estimate is $3.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.