Analysts provide stock recommendations for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) closed the day trading at $333.96 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $337.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676329 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $336.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $330.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Woods Isaac sold 150 shares for $325.00 per share. The transaction valued at 48,750 led to the insider holds 940 shares of the business.

Kulaszewicz Frank C sold 7,729 shares of ROK for $2,395,990 on Jun 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 13,660 shares after completing the transaction at $310.00 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,855 shares for $315.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,529,332 and left with 64,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROK now has a Market Capitalization of 38.36B and an Enterprise Value of 42.24B. As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $348.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $209.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 311.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 280.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROK traded about 734.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROK traded about 571.75k shares per day. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 2.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

ROK’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.72, up from 4.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 40.30% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.29 and a low estimate of $3.04, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.4, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $3.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.3 and $11.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.01. EPS for the following year is $13.23, with 24 analysts recommending between $15 and $12.1.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $2.25B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.38B, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.26B and the low estimate is $8.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.