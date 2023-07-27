Analyzing CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)’s quick and current ratios

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) closed the day trading at $35.63 up 2.18% from the previous closing price of $34.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569732 shares were traded. CVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.58B and an Enterprise Value of 4.59B. As of this moment, CVR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has reached a high of $41.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVI traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVI traded about 656.64k shares per day. A total of 100.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.32M. Shares short for CVI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.53M, compared to 4.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Dividends & Splits

CVI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

