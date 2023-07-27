Analyzing FinVolution Group (FINV)’s quick and current ratios

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) closed the day trading at $5.70 up 3.83% from the previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1954252 shares were traded. FINV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FINV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Daiwa Securities on July 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.70.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FINV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 535.53M. As of this moment, FinVolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FINV has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FINV traded about 819.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FINV traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 282.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.38M. Insiders hold about 21.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FINV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 734.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 629.16k on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

FINV’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.21, up from 1.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 26.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FINV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.