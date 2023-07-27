Analyzing First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)’s quick and current ratios

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed the day trading at $6.78 up 1.19% from the previous closing price of $6.70. On the day, 3983956 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.87B and an Enterprise Value of 1.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AG traded about 4.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AG traded about 5.34M shares per day. A total of 274.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.93M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.52% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.5M with a Short Ratio of 15.50M, compared to 17.17M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $738.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $638.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.22M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $613M and the low estimate is $613M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.