Analyzing IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)’s quick and current ratios

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) closed the day trading at $0.11 down -0.46% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0005 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553128 shares were traded. BACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1110 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1036.

For a better understanding of BACK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BACK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.59M and an Enterprise Value of 5.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.32.

Over the past 52 weeks, BACK has reached a high of $1.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2215.

Over the past 3-months, BACK traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BACK traded about 626.91k shares per day. A total of 33.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.70M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BACK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 489.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 423.88k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

1 analysts predict $1.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.03M, an estimated decrease of -64.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.19M, down -52.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.