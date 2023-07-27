Analyzing MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)’s quick and current ratios

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) closed the day trading at $20.91 up 2.80% from the previous closing price of $20.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1297745 shares were traded. MNSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNSO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNSO now has a Market Capitalization of 6.64B and an Enterprise Value of 5.75B. As of this moment, MINISO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNSO is 0.39, which has changed by 25,621.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNSO has reached a high of $21.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNSO traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNSO traded about 989.97k shares per day. A total of 314.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Insiders hold about 5.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNSO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 5.76M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

MNSO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.87, up from 0.00 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $438.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $450.43M to a low estimate of $428.53M. As of the current estimate, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $322.04M, an estimated increase of 36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $490.21M, an increase of 25.50% less than the figure of $36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.21M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.