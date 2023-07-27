Analyzing Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Moderna Inc.’s stock clocked out at $120.65, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $121.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2577766 shares were traded. MRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on July 24, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $136.28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when AFEYAN NOUBAR sold 15,000 shares for $125.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,882,152 led to the insider holds 2,067,209 shares of the business.

Hoge Stephen sold 15,000 shares of MRNA for $1,809,000 on Jul 17. The President now owns 1,602,303 shares after completing the transaction at $120.60 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, AFEYAN NOUBAR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $125.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,887,081 and left with 2,082,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 45.99B and an Enterprise Value of 38.18B. As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $217.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRNA traded 3.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 344.27M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.56M with a Short Ratio of 15.51M, compared to 18.72M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.01 and a low estimate of -$4.62, while EPS last year was $5.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.53. EPS for the following year is -$4.48, with 20 analysts recommending between $2 and -$7.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $319.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $440M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.75B, an estimated decrease of -93.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B, a decrease of -28.10% over than the figure of -$93.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.26B, down -62.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.46B and the low estimate is $4.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.