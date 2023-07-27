Analyzing RPC Inc. (RES)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, RPC Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.43, down -5.92% from its previous closing price of $8.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3565867 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $7 from $8.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,757 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rollins Pam R sold 53,751 shares of RES for $561,757 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rollins Timothy Curtis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 561,757 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RES traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.42M. Insiders hold about 41.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 9.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, RES has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $492.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.9M to a low estimate of $482M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $375.51M, an estimated increase of 31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.33M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $520.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.