Analyzing Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)’s quick and current ratios

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) closed the day trading at $176.00 down -5.42% from the previous closing price of $186.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11897257 shares were traded. TXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TXN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3803.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when BAHAI AHMAD sold 1,200 shares for $176.67 per share. The transaction valued at 212,003 led to the insider holds 30,357 shares of the business.

BLINN MARK A sold 3,068 shares of TXN for $557,425 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 11,773 shares after completing the transaction at $181.69 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, CLARK JANET F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,990 shares for $175.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,749,851 and left with 8,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXN now has a Market Capitalization of 159.80B and an Enterprise Value of 161.47B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has reached a high of $188.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 175.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TXN traded about 5.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TXN traded about 6.57M shares per day. A total of 907.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 905.70M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TXN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.51M with a Short Ratio of 15.85M, compared to 18.48M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

TXN’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.96, up from 4.78 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 53.10% for TXN, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.12 and $7.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.38. EPS for the following year is $8.09, with 31 analysts recommending between $9.55 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $4.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.06B to a low estimate of $4.4B. As of the current estimate, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.24B, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.57B, a decrease of -2.20% over than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.03B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.04B and the low estimate is $18.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.