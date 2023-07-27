Analyzing United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.57, up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $54.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5912288 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $80 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when LADERMAN GERALD sold 4,491 shares for $57.05 per share. The transaction valued at 256,212 led to the insider holds 133,213 shares of the business.

Hart Gregory L sold 12,000 shares of UAL for $627,120 on Jun 15. The EVP & Chief Growth Officer now owns 26,434 shares after completing the transaction at $52.26 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, SHAPIRO EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $42.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,064,648 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAL now has a Market Capitalization of 17.90B and an Enterprise Value of 34.60B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $58.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UAL traded 6.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.16M with a Short Ratio of 18.80M, compared to 21.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 06, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 20, 1996 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.33 and a low estimate of $3.85, while EPS last year was $2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.91, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.26 and $10.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.5. EPS for the following year is $12, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.8 and $9.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $14.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.55B to a low estimate of $14.32B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.75B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.54B, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.14B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.95B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.47B and the low estimate is $55.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.