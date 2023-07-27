Analyzing VMware Inc. (VMW)’s quick and current ratios

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) closed the day trading at $158.80 down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $161.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1774999 shares were traded. VMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $163.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.79.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VMW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $119 from $125 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Brulard Jean Pierre sold 17,220 shares for $142.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,450,062 led to the insider holds 86,685 shares of the business.

Brulard Jean Pierre sold 3,600 shares of VMW for $509,436 on Jul 06. The EVP, Worldwide Sales now owns 103,905 shares after completing the transaction at $141.51 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Rowe Zane, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of the company, sold 35,715 shares for $124.53 each. As a result, the insider received 4,447,592 and left with 174,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMW now has a Market Capitalization of 68.34B and an Enterprise Value of 73.06B. As of this moment, VMware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMW has reached a high of $170.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VMW traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VMW traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 428.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VMW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 2.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.21 and $6.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.92. EPS for the following year is $7.9, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.19 and $6.67.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of the current estimate, VMware Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.34B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.35B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.68B and the low estimate is $14.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.