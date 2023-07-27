APA Corporation (APA) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) was $39.99 for the day, up 1.06% from the previous closing price of $39.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5387369 shares were traded. APA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APA now has a Market Capitalization of 12.34B and an Enterprise Value of 18.13B. As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $50.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.71.

Shares Statistics:

APA traded an average of 5.39M shares per day over the past three months and 4.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 311.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 307.24M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.09M with a Short Ratio of 10.51M, compared to 11.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, APA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 12.10% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 14, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.47 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $5.63, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.84 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, APA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.53B, an estimated decrease of -32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28B, down -25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.69B and the low estimate is $7.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.