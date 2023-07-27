Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed at $164.45 in the last session, down -5.54% from day before closing price of $174.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3746713 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $210.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Sadana Anshul sold 13,504 shares for $170.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,296,340 led to the insider holds 30,082 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of ANET for $3,190,114 on Jul 11. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 3,244 shares after completing the transaction at $159.51 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Duda Kenneth, who serves as the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $159.51 each. As a result, the insider received 2,552,091 and left with 241,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 50.70B and an Enterprise Value of 47.42B. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANET is 1.24, which has changed by 4,259.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $178.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANET traded on average about 3.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 306.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 6.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.83 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 23 analysts recommending between $12.28 and $6.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.38B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.51B and the low estimate is $5.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.