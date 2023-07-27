Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $2.74

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ARMP) closed the day trading at $2.74 up 39.09% from the previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4190780 shares were traded. ARMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARMP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on June 19, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARMP now has a Market Capitalization of 99.04M and an Enterprise Value of 151.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMP has reached a high of $4.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0345.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARMP traded about 59.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARMP traded about 743.1k shares per day. A total of 36.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.99M. Insiders hold about 70.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARMP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 29.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 21.89k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.74, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $354.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Financial Services for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.