Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) was $18.91 for the day, up 4.19% from the previous closing price of $18.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1571579 shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when GERKEN R JAY bought 3,000 shares for $16.07 per share. The transaction valued at 48,207 led to the insider holds 42,036 shares of the business.

Haddad Michael J bought 5,750 shares of ASB for $99,773 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 5,750 shares after completing the transaction at $17.35 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Harmening Andrew J, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 4,850 shares for $20.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,789 and bolstered with 287,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B. As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.23.

Shares Statistics:

ASB traded an average of 1.67M shares per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.82M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 5.55M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ASB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74. The current Payout Ratio is 34.30% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $331.1M to a low estimate of $317.98M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $317.27M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.46M, a decrease of -6.60% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $317.12M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 6.40% from the average estimate.