Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.91

As of close of business last night, Atreca Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.91, down -9.90% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609095 shares were traded. BCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0427 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9076.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Orwin John A sold 20,908 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 37,116 led to the insider holds 100,492 shares of the business.

Serafini Tito sold 7,646 shares of BCEL for $13,573 on Sep 02. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 34,554 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, CROSS HERB, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,646 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider received 13,573 and left with 34,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCEL now has a Market Capitalization of 35.63M and an Enterprise Value of 42.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCEL has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2192.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCEL traded 107.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 159.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.36M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BCEL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$2.35.