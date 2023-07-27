B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Stock Closes down -0.82% on Wednesday Trading

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) closed the day trading at $3.63 down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $3.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5418152 shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.70B and an Enterprise Value of 4.08B. As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6548.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTG traded about 7.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTG traded about 6.03M shares per day. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.6M with a Short Ratio of 13.60M, compared to 8.46M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $468.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $475M to a low estimate of $461.92M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $381.99M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $487.93M, an increase of 24.30% over than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $487.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.93M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.