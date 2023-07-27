Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $32.11

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed the day trading at $32.11 down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $32.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974408 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEAM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when Ciaramella Giuseppe sold 1,206 shares for $32.01 per share. The transaction valued at 38,604 led to the insider holds 48,250 shares of the business.

Ciaramella Giuseppe sold 155,324 shares of BEAM for $4,979,687 on Jul 21. The President and CSO now owns 48,250 shares after completing the transaction at $32.06 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Simon Amy, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 11,654 shares for $29.70 each. As a result, the insider received 346,115 and left with 69,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $73.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEAM traded about 831.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEAM traded about 882.03k shares per day. A total of 72.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.63M with a Short Ratio of 12.46M, compared to 12.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.57% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.73, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.43, with high estimates of -$1.15 and low estimates of -$1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.69 and -$6.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.6. EPS for the following year is -$5.93, with 15 analysts recommending between -$4.36 and -$7.81.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $18.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.65M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.05M, an increase of 127.30% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.92M, up 21.50% from the average estimate.