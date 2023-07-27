Blackstone Inc. (BX) Records 3.59 million Shares Traded, Reaches $105.37 High

After finishing at $104.40 in the prior trading day, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at $104.71, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3588322 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $111 from $102 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Baratta Joseph sold 85,000 shares for $93.08 per share. The transaction valued at 7,911,975 led to the insider holds 1,060,448 shares of the business.

Blackstone Multi-Asset Direct sold 3,000,000 shares of BX for $25,500,000 on Jun 15. The now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, GSO Altus Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $5.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,177 and bolstered with 21,116,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BX now has a Market Capitalization of 79.39B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 63.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $110.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 746.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 707.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Jul 13, 2023 were 20.61M with a Short Ratio of 20.61M, compared to 19.26M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 3.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.34.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.25. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $5.47.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.47B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.59B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.37B, an increase of 43.70% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.15B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.59B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.97B and the low estimate is $13.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.