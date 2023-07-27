Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Boston Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $65.57, up 3.55% from its previous closing price of $63.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1426636 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Otteni Peter V sold 10,463 shares for $54.60 per share. The transaction valued at 571,269 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Einiger Carol B. bought 10,000 shares of BXP for $474,100 on May 26. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $47.41 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, LUSTIG MATTHEW J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 529,200 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXP now has a Market Capitalization of 10.28B and an Enterprise Value of 24.53B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $91.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXP traded 1.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Jul 13, 2023 were 9.74M with a Short Ratio of 9.74M, compared to 9.38M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.92, BXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93.

Earnings Estimates

