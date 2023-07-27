Bruker Corporation (BRKR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) was $70.79 for the day, down -1.61% from the previous closing price of $71.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1841104 shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Herman Gerald N sold 14,242 shares for $75.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,074,132 led to the insider holds 36,462 shares of the business.

Kastner Marc A sold 11,146 shares of BRKR for $838,402 on May 19. The Director now owns 8,051 shares after completing the transaction at $75.22 per share. On May 16, another insider, LAUKIEN FRANK H, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 14,625 shares for $73.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,069,174 and left with 38,180,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.39B and an Enterprise Value of 11.02B. As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.60.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRKR is 1.14, which has changed by 391.96% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $84.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.15.

Shares Statistics:

BRKR traded an average of 848.93K shares per day over the past three months and 987.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.23M. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 3.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, BRKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.33.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $663.4M to a low estimate of $631.3M. As of the current estimate, Bruker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $588.4M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $724.17M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $709.13M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $3.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.