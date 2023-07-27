Cadence Bank (CADE) Rise 7.17% in Day Trading, Closes at $24.37

The price of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) closed at $24.37 in the last session, up 7.17% from day before closing price of $22.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2132665 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CADE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CADE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.45B. As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CADE has reached a high of $29.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CADE traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 182.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CADE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 9.90M, compared to 7.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CADE is 0.94, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Cadence Design Systems, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $23.45 and low estimates of $11.49.

