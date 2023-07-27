Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Stock Price Peaks at $238.00 During Trading

The closing price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) was $233.96 for the day, down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $238.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1901871 shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $231.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $300 from $210 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Cunningham Paul sold 1,000 shares for $234.10 per share. The transaction valued at 234,100 led to the insider holds 95,124 shares of the business.

Nisewaner Karna sold 100 shares of CDNS for $23,410 on Jul 03. The Corporate VP, General Counsel now owns 21,994 shares after completing the transaction at $234.10 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, TENG CHIN-CHI, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 12,858 shares for $239.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,079,963 and left with 126,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNS now has a Market Capitalization of 63.59B and an Enterprise Value of 63.36B. As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $248.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 193.21.

Shares Statistics:

CDNS traded an average of 2.01M shares per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 272.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.08M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 3.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.16 and $5.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.08. EPS for the following year is $5.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $902.55M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $4.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.