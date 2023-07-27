Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $59.38, up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $58.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2687296 shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CZR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on May 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Reeg Thomas bought 7,500 shares for $49.43 per share. The transaction valued at 370,725 led to the insider holds 17,500 shares of the business.

Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares of CZR for $1,125,432 on May 05. The Director now owns 121,697 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Pegram Michael E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $44.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,118,572 and bolstered with 96,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZR now has a Market Capitalization of 12.78B and an Enterprise Value of 24.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $58.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CZR traded 2.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.31M, compared to 7.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $224.65, with high estimates of $93.52 and low estimates of $115.99.

