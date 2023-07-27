Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Stock Price Peaks at $116.61 During Trading

The closing price of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) was $114.04 for the day, down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $114.51. On the day, 2665799 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 3,891 shares for $117.34 per share. The transaction valued at 456,570 led to the insider holds 3,848,406 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 3,891 shares of COF for $449,527 on Jul 24. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,848,399 shares after completing the transaction at $115.53 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Mouadeb Mark Daniel, who serves as the President, U.S. Card of the company, sold 903 shares for $115.00 each. As a result, the insider received 103,845 and left with 15,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COF now has a Market Capitalization of 43.49B. As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $123.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.10.

Shares Statistics:

COF traded an average of 3.19M shares per day over the past three months and 3.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 378.10M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.97M with a Short Ratio of 7.89M, compared to 8.93M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, COF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76. The current Payout Ratio is 13.40% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.59 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.58, with high estimates of $3.47 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.46 and $10.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.67. EPS for the following year is $13.46, with 20 analysts recommending between $15.25 and $11.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.33B to a low estimate of $8.97B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.8B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.3B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.09B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.25B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.84B and the low estimate is $34.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.