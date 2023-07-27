CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Records 0.89 million Shares Traded, Reaches $52.50 High

After finishing at $51.85 in the prior trading day, CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) closed at $51.63, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886668 shares were traded. CAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Xenohristos Theodoros bought 4,500 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,000 led to the insider holds 4,500 shares of the business.

Tolivar Tricia K. bought 2,500 shares of CAVA for $55,000 on Jun 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Bertram Kenneth Robert, who serves as the CLO & Secretary of the company, bought 2,295 shares for $22.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,490 and bolstered with 1,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.86B and an Enterprise Value of 6.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -382.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAVA has reached a high of $54.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.56M. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $829.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $832.66M and the low estimate is $828M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.