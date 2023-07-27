Celularity Inc. (CELU) Records 2.82 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.5294 High

After finishing at $0.49 in the prior trading day, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) closed at $0.35, down -28.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1414 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2816848 shares were traded. CELU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5294 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3450.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CELU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Hariri Robert J bought 10,000 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 17,175 led to the insider holds 8,074,996 shares of the business.

Hariri Robert J bought 40,000 shares of CELU for $68,400 on Nov 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,064,996 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hariri Robert J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,600 and bolstered with 8,024,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELU now has a Market Capitalization of 63.19M and an Enterprise Value of 118.39M. As of this moment, Celularity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELU has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0260.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 650.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 726.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.44M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CELU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 3.39M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $26.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.8M to a low estimate of $26.8M. As of the current estimate, Celularity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.78M, an estimated increase of 609.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.22M, an increase of 374.20% less than the figure of $609.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.22M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.98M, up 248.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.63M and the low estimate is $19.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -68.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.