Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Shares Rise by 0.10% to Close at $10.10

As of close of business last night, Chegg Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.10, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $10.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2004775 shares were traded. CHGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHGG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $11 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Schultz Nathan J. sold 1,751 shares for $10.75 per share. The transaction valued at 18,823 led to the insider holds 437,078 shares of the business.

Schultz Nathan J. sold 818 shares of CHGG for $7,816 on Jun 05. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 441,917 shares after completing the transaction at $9.56 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Schultz Nathan J., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,007 shares for $16.10 each. As a result, the insider received 112,801 and left with 235,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHGG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.86B. As of this moment, Chegg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has reached a high of $30.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHGG traded 4.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.57M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CHGG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.46M, compared to 9.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.05% and a Short% of Float of 12.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $176.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.3M to a low estimate of $175.46M. As of the current estimate, Chegg Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.72M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.37M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.91M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $773M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $671.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $702.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.9M, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $712.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789.41M and the low estimate is $636.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.