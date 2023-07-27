Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $9.44

As of close of business last night, Clarivate Plc’s stock clocked out at $9.44, down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $9.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4585476 shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Samson James Gordon sold 100,000 shares for $10.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,048,110 led to the insider holds 737,898 shares of the business.

Snyder Andrew Miles bought 51,063 shares of CLVT for $591,310 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 259,396 shares after completing the transaction at $11.58 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Snyder Andrew Miles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 208,333 shares for $11.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,418,746 and bolstered with 208,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLVT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.38B and an Enterprise Value of 12.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $14.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLVT traded 5.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 674.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 525.82M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 33.67M with a Short Ratio of 32.57M, compared to 7.06k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $673.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $681.87M to a low estimate of $666.8M. As of the current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $686.6M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.27M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $667.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.66B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.