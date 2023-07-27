Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Decline -0.57% in Day Trading, Closes at $12.17

The price of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) closed at $12.17 in the last session, down -0.57% from day before closing price of $12.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643943 shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COGT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 800,000 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,600,000 led to the insider holds 3,272,124 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COGT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 877.21M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COGT traded on average about 716.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 446.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.89M. Shares short for COGT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 4.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.06, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.63.