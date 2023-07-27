Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) closed at $4.56 up 1.79% from its previous closing price of $4.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948248 shares were traded. CBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.80 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4605.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBD has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 967.11k over the past ten days. A total of 270.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.93M. Insiders hold about 57.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CBD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 537.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 1.48M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CBD is 0.07, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -53.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.